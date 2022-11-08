Kanpur Plast Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.35 crore, down 23.23% Y-o-Y
November 08, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kanpur Plastipacks are:
Net Sales at Rs 126.35 crore in September 2022 down 23.23% from Rs. 164.58 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.74 crore in September 2022 down 147% from Rs. 5.83 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2022 down 75.49% from Rs. 14.32 crore in September 2021.
Kanpur Plast shares closed at 104.10 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.87% returns over the last 6 months and -41.05% over the last 12 months.
|Kanpur Plastipacks
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|126.35
|145.35
|164.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|126.35
|145.35
|164.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|63.17
|87.71
|90.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.83
|2.41
|5.72
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|16.34
|-3.15
|4.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.77
|12.25
|11.58
|Depreciation
|2.84
|2.78
|2.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.74
|35.41
|42.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|7.94
|7.06
|Other Income
|1.00
|0.27
|4.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.67
|8.21
|11.72
|Interest
|4.38
|3.01
|3.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.72
|5.20
|8.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.72
|5.20
|8.30
|Tax
|-0.97
|1.56
|2.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.74
|3.63
|5.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.74
|3.63
|5.83
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.74
|3.63
|5.83
|Equity Share Capital
|21.47
|21.47
|21.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.28
|1.69
|2.72
|Diluted EPS
|-1.28
|1.69
|2.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.28
|1.69
|2.72
|Diluted EPS
|-1.28
|1.69
|2.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited