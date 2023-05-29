Kanpur Plast Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 110.20 crore, down 34.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.20 crore in March 2023 down 34.03% from Rs. 167.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.26 crore in March 2023 up 70% from Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.87 crore in March 2023 down 27.83% from Rs. 12.29 crore in March 2022.

Kanpur Plast EPS has increased to Rs. 3.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.99 in March 2022.

Kanpur Plast shares closed at 88.15 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.66% returns over the last 6 months and -26.54% over the last 12 months.