Kanpur Plast Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 100.32 crore, down 30.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.32 crore in June 2023 down 30.98% from Rs. 145.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2023 down 43.02% from Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.76 crore in June 2023 down 20.29% from Rs. 10.99 crore in June 2022.

Kanpur Plast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.69 in June 2022.

Kanpur Plast shares closed at 119.85 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.76% returns over the last 6 months and 0.04% over the last 12 months.