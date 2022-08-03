Kanpur Plast Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 145.35 crore, up 1.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.35 crore in June 2022 up 1.65% from Rs. 142.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2022 down 58.29% from Rs. 8.71 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.99 crore in June 2022 down 39.91% from Rs. 18.29 crore in June 2021.

Kanpur Plast EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.06 in June 2021.

Kanpur Plast shares closed at 124.30 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.40% returns over the last 6 months and -32.86% over the last 12 months.