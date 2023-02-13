 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kanpur Plast Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.69 crore, down 37.07% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kanpur Plastipacks are:

Net Sales at Rs 94.69 crore in December 2022 down 37.07% from Rs. 150.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.52 crore in December 2022 down 161.3% from Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2022 down 86.53% from Rs. 16.93 crore in December 2021.

Kanpur Plastipacks
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 94.69 126.35 150.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 94.69 126.35 150.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 63.00 63.17 91.48
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.76 3.83 16.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.04 16.34 -22.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.32 11.77 12.16
Depreciation 2.85 2.84 2.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.26 28.74 37.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.47 -0.34 12.43
Other Income 0.90 1.00 1.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.57 0.67 14.33
Interest 3.58 4.38 3.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.15 -3.72 10.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.15 -3.72 10.62
Tax 0.37 -0.97 3.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.52 -2.74 7.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.52 -2.74 7.37
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.52 -2.74 7.37
Equity Share Capital 21.47 21.47 21.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.11 -1.28 3.44
Diluted EPS -2.11 -1.28 3.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.11 -1.28 3.44
Diluted EPS -2.11 -1.28 3.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited