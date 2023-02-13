Kanpur Plast Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.69 crore, down 37.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.69 crore in December 2022 down 37.07% from Rs. 150.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.52 crore in December 2022 down 161.3% from Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2022 down 86.53% from Rs. 16.93 crore in December 2021.

Kanpur Plast shares closed at 95.15 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.92% returns over the last 6 months and -28.86% over the last 12 months.