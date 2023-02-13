Kanpur Plast Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.69 crore, down 37.07% Y-o-Y
February 13, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kanpur Plastipacks are:
Net Sales at Rs 94.69 crore in December 2022 down 37.07% from Rs. 150.46 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.52 crore in December 2022 down 161.3% from Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2022 down 86.53% from Rs. 16.93 crore in December 2021.
Kanpur Plast shares closed at 95.15 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.92% returns over the last 6 months and -28.86% over the last 12 months.
|Kanpur Plastipacks
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|94.69
|126.35
|150.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|94.69
|126.35
|150.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|63.00
|63.17
|91.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.76
|3.83
|16.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.04
|16.34
|-22.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.32
|11.77
|12.16
|Depreciation
|2.85
|2.84
|2.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.26
|28.74
|37.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.47
|-0.34
|12.43
|Other Income
|0.90
|1.00
|1.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.57
|0.67
|14.33
|Interest
|3.58
|4.38
|3.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.15
|-3.72
|10.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.15
|-3.72
|10.62
|Tax
|0.37
|-0.97
|3.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.52
|-2.74
|7.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.52
|-2.74
|7.37
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.52
|-2.74
|7.37
|Equity Share Capital
|21.47
|21.47
|21.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.11
|-1.28
|3.44
|Diluted EPS
|-2.11
|-1.28
|3.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.11
|-1.28
|3.44
|Diluted EPS
|-2.11
|-1.28
|3.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited