    Kanpur Plast Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.69 crore, down 37.07% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kanpur Plastipacks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 94.69 crore in December 2022 down 37.07% from Rs. 150.46 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.52 crore in December 2022 down 161.3% from Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2022 down 86.53% from Rs. 16.93 crore in December 2021.

    Kanpur Plastipacks
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations94.69126.35150.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations94.69126.35150.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials63.0063.1791.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.763.8316.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.0416.34-22.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.3211.7712.16
    Depreciation2.852.842.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.2628.7437.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.47-0.3412.43
    Other Income0.901.001.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.570.6714.33
    Interest3.584.383.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.15-3.7210.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.15-3.7210.62
    Tax0.37-0.973.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.52-2.747.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.52-2.747.37
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.52-2.747.37
    Equity Share Capital21.4721.4721.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.11-1.283.44
    Diluted EPS-2.11-1.283.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.11-1.283.44
    Diluted EPS-2.11-1.283.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited