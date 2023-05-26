English
    Kanoria Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 158.89 crore, down 14.95% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanoria Chemicals and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 158.89 crore in March 2023 down 14.95% from Rs. 186.83 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.69 crore in March 2023 down 185.43% from Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2023 down 92.44% from Rs. 14.68 crore in March 2022.

    Kanoria Chem shares closed at 115.90 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.09% returns over the last 6 months and 2.02% over the last 12 months.

    Kanoria Chemicals and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations158.89159.94186.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations158.89159.94186.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials124.50125.01135.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.341.168.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.739.689.65
    Depreciation5.475.255.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.6022.7722.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.75-3.936.23
    Other Income1.399.963.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.366.039.47
    Interest2.582.732.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.943.307.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.943.307.11
    Tax-2.251.101.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.692.205.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.692.205.49
    Equity Share Capital21.8521.8521.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.070.501.26
    Diluted EPS-1.070.501.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.070.501.26
    Diluted EPS-1.070.501.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 06:52 pm