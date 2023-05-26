Kanoria Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 158.89 crore, down 14.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.89 crore in March 2023 down 14.95% from Rs. 186.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.69 crore in March 2023 down 185.43% from Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2023 down 92.44% from Rs. 14.68 crore in March 2022.

Kanoria Chem shares closed at 115.90 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.09% returns over the last 6 months and 2.02% over the last 12 months.