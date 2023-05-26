Kanoria Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 158.89 crore, down 14.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanoria Chemicals and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 158.89 crore in March 2023 down 14.95% from Rs. 186.83 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.69 crore in March 2023 down 185.43% from Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2023 down 92.44% from Rs. 14.68 crore in March 2022.
Kanoria Chem shares closed at 115.90 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.09% returns over the last 6 months and 2.02% over the last 12 months.
|Kanoria Chemicals and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|158.89
|159.94
|186.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|158.89
|159.94
|186.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|124.50
|125.01
|135.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.34
|1.16
|8.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.73
|9.68
|9.65
|Depreciation
|5.47
|5.25
|5.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.60
|22.77
|22.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.75
|-3.93
|6.23
|Other Income
|1.39
|9.96
|3.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.36
|6.03
|9.47
|Interest
|2.58
|2.73
|2.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.94
|3.30
|7.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.94
|3.30
|7.11
|Tax
|-2.25
|1.10
|1.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.69
|2.20
|5.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.69
|2.20
|5.49
|Equity Share Capital
|21.85
|21.85
|21.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|0.50
|1.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|0.50
|1.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|0.50
|1.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|0.50
|1.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited