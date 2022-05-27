Kanoria Chem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.83 crore, up 24.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.83 crore in March 2022 up 24.88% from Rs. 149.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2022 down 9.11% from Rs. 6.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.68 crore in March 2022 up 13.36% from Rs. 12.95 crore in March 2021.

Kanoria Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.38 in March 2021.

Kanoria Chem shares closed at 113.75 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.02% returns over the last 6 months and -19.55% over the last 12 months.