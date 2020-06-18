Kanoria Chem Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 92.32 crore, down 11.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.32 crore in March 2020 down 11.95% from Rs. 104.85 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2020 down 214.02% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.18 crore in March 2020 down 36.75% from Rs. 9.77 crore in March 2019.

Kanoria Chem shares closed at 34.50 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.09% returns over the last 6 months and -40.05% over the last 12 months.