Kanoria Chem Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 92.32 crore, down 11.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanoria Chemicals and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 92.32 crore in March 2020 down 11.95% from Rs. 104.85 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2020 down 214.02% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.18 crore in March 2020 down 36.75% from Rs. 9.77 crore in March 2019.
Kanoria Chem shares closed at 34.50 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.09% returns over the last 6 months and -40.05% over the last 12 months.
|Kanoria Chemicals and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|92.32
|79.96
|104.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|92.32
|79.96
|104.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|70.04
|58.95
|69.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.18
|-5.50
|2.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.07
|7.89
|6.47
|Depreciation
|5.63
|5.66
|4.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.14
|17.73
|18.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.38
|-4.77
|3.25
|Other Income
|5.93
|6.15
|1.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.55
|1.38
|4.88
|Interest
|3.81
|3.35
|1.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.26
|-1.97
|2.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.26
|-1.97
|2.97
|Tax
|-0.82
|-1.47
|0.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.44
|-0.50
|2.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.44
|-0.50
|2.14
|Equity Share Capital
|21.85
|21.85
|21.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|-0.11
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|-0.11
|0.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|-0.11
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|-0.11
|0.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 18, 2020 10:03 am