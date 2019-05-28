Kanoria Chem Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 104.85 crore, up 12.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.85 crore in March 2019 up 12.67% from Rs. 93.06 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2019 up 5250% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.77 crore in March 2019 up 23.2% from Rs. 7.93 crore in March 2018.

Kanoria Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2018.

Kanoria Chem shares closed at 65.75 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given 3.30% returns over the last 6 months and -4.57% over the last 12 months.