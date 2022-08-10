Kanoria Chem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.28 crore, up 58.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.28 crore in June 2022 up 58.29% from Rs. 117.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.15 crore in June 2022 up 187.54% from Rs. 3.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.18 crore in June 2022 up 68.16% from Rs. 13.19 crore in June 2021.

Kanoria Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in June 2021.

Kanoria Chem shares closed at 129.45 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.73% returns over the last 6 months and -28.68% over the last 12 months.