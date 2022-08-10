 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kanoria Chem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.28 crore, up 58.29% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanoria Chemicals and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 185.28 crore in June 2022 up 58.29% from Rs. 117.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.15 crore in June 2022 up 187.54% from Rs. 3.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.18 crore in June 2022 up 68.16% from Rs. 13.19 crore in June 2021.

Kanoria Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in June 2021.

Kanoria Chem shares closed at 129.45 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.73% returns over the last 6 months and -28.68% over the last 12 months.

Kanoria Chemicals and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 185.28 186.83 117.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 185.28 186.83 117.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 144.39 135.68 90.41
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.02 8.06 -10.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.69 9.65 8.25
Depreciation 5.26 5.21 5.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.73 22.00 18.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.23 6.23 4.77
Other Income 7.69 3.24 3.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.92 9.47 7.95
Interest 1.97 2.36 2.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.95 7.11 5.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.95 7.11 5.21
Tax 4.80 1.62 1.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.15 5.49 3.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.15 5.49 3.53
Equity Share Capital 21.85 21.85 21.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.32 1.26 0.81
Diluted EPS 2.32 1.26 0.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.32 1.26 0.81
Diluted EPS 2.32 1.26 0.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:11 am
