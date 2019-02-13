Kanoria Chem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 115.25 crore, up 30.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.25 crore in December 2018 up 30.46% from Rs. 88.34 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2018 down 390% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.19 crore in December 2018 down 38.51% from Rs. 8.44 crore in December 2017.

Kanoria Chem shares closed at 59.05 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.94% returns over the last 6 months and -34.61% over the last 12 months.