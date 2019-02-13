Kanoria Chem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 115.25 crore, up 30.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanoria Chemicals and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 115.25 crore in December 2018 up 30.46% from Rs. 88.34 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2018 down 390% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.19 crore in December 2018 down 38.51% from Rs. 8.44 crore in December 2017.
Kanoria Chem shares closed at 59.05 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.94% returns over the last 6 months and -34.61% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kanoria Chemicals and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|115.25
|125.85
|88.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|115.25
|125.85
|88.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|85.64
|84.94
|62.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|6.71
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.82
|3.19
|0.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.44
|6.14
|5.54
|Depreciation
|4.96
|5.11
|6.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.41
|17.46
|14.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.02
|2.30
|-1.28
|Other Income
|1.25
|7.87
|3.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.23
|10.17
|2.44
|Interest
|0.58
|2.50
|1.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.35
|7.67
|0.64
|Exceptional Items
|-2.80
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.15
|7.67
|0.64
|Tax
|-1.41
|2.34
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.74
|5.33
|0.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.74
|5.33
|0.60
|Equity Share Capital
|21.85
|21.85
|21.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|1.22
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|1.22
|0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|1.22
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|1.22
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited