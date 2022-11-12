 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kanoria Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 361.85 crore, up 6.61% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kanoria Chemicals and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 361.85 crore in September 2022 up 6.61% from Rs. 339.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.25 crore in September 2022 down 152.66% from Rs. 5.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.72 crore in September 2022 down 66.57% from Rs. 17.11 crore in September 2021.

Kanoria Chem shares closed at 145.05 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.44% returns over the last 6 months and -19.01% over the last 12 months.

Kanoria Chemicals and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 361.85 386.31 339.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 361.85 386.31 339.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 279.79 277.35 233.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.70 -8.54 1.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 49.83 51.09 49.56
Depreciation 14.46 14.47 14.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 49.98 39.74 37.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.51 12.20 3.11
Other Income -0.23 7.34 -0.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.74 19.54 2.72
Interest 8.02 7.35 6.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -16.76 12.19 -3.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -16.76 12.19 -3.53
Tax -0.17 3.61 5.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -16.59 8.58 -8.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -16.59 8.58 -8.94
Minority Interest 2.34 -0.31 3.30
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -14.25 8.27 -5.64
Equity Share Capital 21.85 21.85 21.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.26 1.89 -1.29
Diluted EPS -3.26 1.89 -1.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.26 1.89 -1.29
Diluted EPS -3.26 1.89 -1.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:52 pm
