Kanoria Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 361.85 crore, up 6.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kanoria Chemicals and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 361.85 crore in September 2022 up 6.61% from Rs. 339.41 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.25 crore in September 2022 down 152.66% from Rs. 5.64 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.72 crore in September 2022 down 66.57% from Rs. 17.11 crore in September 2021.
Kanoria Chem shares closed at 145.05 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.44% returns over the last 6 months and -19.01% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kanoria Chemicals and Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|361.85
|386.31
|339.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|361.85
|386.31
|339.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|279.79
|277.35
|233.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-23.70
|-8.54
|1.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|49.83
|51.09
|49.56
|Depreciation
|14.46
|14.47
|14.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|49.98
|39.74
|37.50
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.51
|12.20
|3.11
|Other Income
|-0.23
|7.34
|-0.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.74
|19.54
|2.72
|Interest
|8.02
|7.35
|6.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.76
|12.19
|-3.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.76
|12.19
|-3.53
|Tax
|-0.17
|3.61
|5.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.59
|8.58
|-8.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.59
|8.58
|-8.94
|Minority Interest
|2.34
|-0.31
|3.30
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-14.25
|8.27
|-5.64
|Equity Share Capital
|21.85
|21.85
|21.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.26
|1.89
|-1.29
|Diluted EPS
|-3.26
|1.89
|-1.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.26
|1.89
|-1.29
|Diluted EPS
|-3.26
|1.89
|-1.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited