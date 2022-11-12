English
    Kanoria Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 361.85 crore, up 6.61% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kanoria Chemicals and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 361.85 crore in September 2022 up 6.61% from Rs. 339.41 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.25 crore in September 2022 down 152.66% from Rs. 5.64 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.72 crore in September 2022 down 66.57% from Rs. 17.11 crore in September 2021.

    Kanoria Chem shares closed at 145.05 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.44% returns over the last 6 months and -19.01% over the last 12 months.

    Kanoria Chemicals and Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations361.85386.31339.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations361.85386.31339.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials279.79277.35233.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.70-8.541.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.8351.0949.56
    Depreciation14.4614.4714.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses49.9839.7437.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.5112.203.11
    Other Income-0.237.34-0.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.7419.542.72
    Interest8.027.356.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-16.7612.19-3.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-16.7612.19-3.53
    Tax-0.173.615.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-16.598.58-8.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-16.598.58-8.94
    Minority Interest2.34-0.313.30
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-14.258.27-5.64
    Equity Share Capital21.8521.8521.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.261.89-1.29
    Diluted EPS-3.261.89-1.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.261.89-1.29
    Diluted EPS-3.261.89-1.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:52 pm