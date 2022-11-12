Kanoria Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 361.85 crore, up 6.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 361.85 crore in September 2022 up 6.61% from Rs. 339.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.25 crore in September 2022 down 152.66% from Rs. 5.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.72 crore in September 2022 down 66.57% from Rs. 17.11 crore in September 2021.

Kanoria Chem shares closed at 145.05 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.44% returns over the last 6 months and -19.01% over the last 12 months.