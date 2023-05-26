Kanoria Chem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 444.86 crore, up 17.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kanoria Chemicals and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 444.86 crore in March 2023 up 17.76% from Rs. 377.76 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2023 down 108.29% from Rs. 18.34 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.03 crore in March 2023 down 41.24% from Rs. 39.19 crore in March 2022.
Kanoria Chem shares closed at 115.90 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.09% returns over the last 6 months and 2.02% over the last 12 months.
|Kanoria Chemicals and Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|444.86
|385.41
|377.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|444.86
|385.41
|377.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|305.07
|281.40
|256.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.73
|-7.85
|2.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|58.19
|54.32
|49.87
|Depreciation
|15.45
|14.55
|14.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|45.76
|40.91
|42.76
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.66
|2.08
|11.84
|Other Income
|-0.08
|3.30
|13.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.58
|5.38
|24.96
|Interest
|10.59
|10.01
|8.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.01
|-4.63
|16.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.01
|-4.63
|16.93
|Tax
|-2.11
|-0.66
|-2.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.90
|-3.97
|19.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.90
|-3.97
|19.85
|Minority Interest
|-0.62
|2.70
|-1.51
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.52
|-1.27
|18.34
|Equity Share Capital
|21.85
|21.85
|21.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|-0.29
|4.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|-0.29
|4.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|-0.29
|4.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|-0.29
|4.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited