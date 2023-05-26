English
    Kanoria Chem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 444.86 crore, up 17.76% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kanoria Chemicals and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 444.86 crore in March 2023 up 17.76% from Rs. 377.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2023 down 108.29% from Rs. 18.34 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.03 crore in March 2023 down 41.24% from Rs. 39.19 crore in March 2022.

    Kanoria Chem shares closed at 115.90 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.09% returns over the last 6 months and 2.02% over the last 12 months.

    Kanoria Chemicals and Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations444.86385.41377.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations444.86385.41377.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials305.07281.40256.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.73-7.852.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost58.1954.3249.87
    Depreciation15.4514.5514.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.7640.9142.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.662.0811.84
    Other Income-0.083.3013.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.585.3824.96
    Interest10.5910.018.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.01-4.6316.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.01-4.6316.93
    Tax-2.11-0.66-2.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.90-3.9719.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.90-3.9719.85
    Minority Interest-0.622.70-1.51
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.52-1.2718.34
    Equity Share Capital21.8521.8521.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.35-0.294.20
    Diluted EPS-0.35-0.294.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.35-0.294.20
    Diluted EPS-0.35-0.294.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Kanoria Chem #Kanoria Chemicals and Industries #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023