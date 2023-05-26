Kanoria Chem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 444.86 crore, up 17.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 444.86 crore in March 2023 up 17.76% from Rs. 377.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2023 down 108.29% from Rs. 18.34 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.03 crore in March 2023 down 41.24% from Rs. 39.19 crore in March 2022.

Kanoria Chem shares closed at 115.90 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.09% returns over the last 6 months and 2.02% over the last 12 months.