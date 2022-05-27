 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kanoria Chem Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 377.76 crore, down 2.69% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:23 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kanoria Chemicals and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 377.76 crore in March 2022 down 2.69% from Rs. 388.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.34 crore in March 2022 down 7.98% from Rs. 19.93 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.19 crore in March 2022 up 3.43% from Rs. 37.89 crore in March 2021.

Kanoria Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.56 in March 2021.

Kanoria Chem shares closed at 113.10 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Kanoria Chemicals and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 377.76 323.78 388.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 377.76 323.78 388.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 256.42 242.14 262.25
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.64 -10.22 3.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 49.87 47.03 46.22
Depreciation 14.23 14.38 14.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 42.76 38.20 37.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.84 -7.75 24.02
Other Income 13.12 7.70 -0.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.96 -0.05 23.75
Interest 8.03 6.96 7.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.93 -7.01 15.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.93 -7.01 15.93
Tax -2.92 7.32 -4.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.85 -14.33 20.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.85 -14.33 20.64
Minority Interest -1.51 3.51 -0.71
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 18.34 -10.82 19.93
Equity Share Capital 21.85 21.85 21.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.20 -2.48 4.56
Diluted EPS 4.20 -2.48 4.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.20 -2.48 4.56
Diluted EPS 4.20 -2.48 4.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:18 pm
