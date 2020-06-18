Kanoria Chem Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 265.09 crore, down 1.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 265.09 crore in March 2020 down 1.61% from Rs. 269.42 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.48 crore in March 2020 down 12.17% from Rs. 7.56 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.92 crore in March 2020 up 33.22% from Rs. 11.95 crore in March 2019.

Kanoria Chem shares closed at 34.50 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.09% returns over the last 6 months and -40.05% over the last 12 months.