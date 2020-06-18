Kanoria Chem Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 265.09 crore, down 1.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kanoria Chemicals and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 265.09 crore in March 2020 down 1.61% from Rs. 269.42 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.48 crore in March 2020 down 12.17% from Rs. 7.56 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.92 crore in March 2020 up 33.22% from Rs. 11.95 crore in March 2019.
Kanoria Chem shares closed at 34.50 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.09% returns over the last 6 months and -40.05% over the last 12 months.
|Kanoria Chemicals and Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|265.09
|234.72
|269.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|265.09
|234.72
|269.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|173.32
|158.74
|176.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.44
|-0.01
|5.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|40.61
|38.96
|39.51
|Depreciation
|14.80
|14.46
|12.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.38
|33.32
|38.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.42
|-10.75
|-2.92
|Other Income
|-1.30
|13.30
|2.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.12
|2.55
|-0.33
|Interest
|10.40
|9.50
|10.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.28
|-6.95
|-10.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.28
|-6.95
|-10.34
|Tax
|--
|-2.09
|-0.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.28
|-4.86
|-9.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.28
|-4.86
|-9.86
|Minority Interest
|1.30
|1.08
|2.30
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.48
|-4.76
|-7.56
|Equity Share Capital
|21.85
|21.85
|21.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.83
|-0.86
|-1.73
|Diluted EPS
|-1.83
|-0.86
|-1.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.83
|-0.86
|-1.73
|Diluted EPS
|-1.83
|-0.86
|-1.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 18, 2020 10:03 am