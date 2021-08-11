Kanoria Chem Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 328.17 crore, up 145.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 328.17 crore in June 2021 up 145.97% from Rs. 133.42 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.65 crore in June 2021 up 126.44% from Rs. 21.37 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.39 crore in June 2021 up 4023.44% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2020.

Kanoria Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.89 in June 2020.

Kanoria Chem shares closed at 172.45 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 187.66% returns over the last 6 months and 352.62% over the last 12 months.