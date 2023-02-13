 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kanoria Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 385.41 crore, up 19.03% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kanoria Chemicals and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 385.41 crore in December 2022 up 19.03% from Rs. 323.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2022 up 88.26% from Rs. 10.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.93 crore in December 2022 up 39.08% from Rs. 14.33 crore in December 2021.

Kanoria Chemicals and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 385.41 361.85 323.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 385.41 361.85 323.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 281.40 279.79 242.14
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.85 -23.70 -10.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 54.32 49.83 47.03
Depreciation 14.55 14.46 14.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 40.91 49.98 38.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.08 -8.51 -7.75
Other Income 3.30 -0.23 7.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.38 -8.74 -0.05
Interest 10.01 8.02 6.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.63 -16.76 -7.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.63 -16.76 -7.01
Tax -0.66 -0.17 7.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.97 -16.59 -14.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.97 -16.59 -14.33
Minority Interest 2.70 2.34 3.51
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.27 -14.25 -10.82
Equity Share Capital 21.85 21.85 21.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.29 -3.26 -2.48
Diluted EPS -0.29 -3.26 -2.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.29 -3.26 -2.48
Diluted EPS -0.29 -3.26 -2.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
