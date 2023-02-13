Kanoria Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 385.41 crore, up 19.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 385.41 crore in December 2022 up 19.03% from Rs. 323.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2022 up 88.26% from Rs. 10.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.93 crore in December 2022 up 39.08% from Rs. 14.33 crore in December 2021.