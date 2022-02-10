Kanoria Chem Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 323.78 crore, down 0.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 323.78 crore in December 2021 down 0.82% from Rs. 326.45 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.82 crore in December 2021 down 146.42% from Rs. 23.31 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.33 crore in December 2021 down 71.44% from Rs. 50.18 crore in December 2020.

Kanoria Chem shares closed at 153.80 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.26% returns over the last 6 months and 151.51% over the last 12 months.