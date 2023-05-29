English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kanishk Steel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.08 crore, up 11.1% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanishk Steel Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 106.08 crore in March 2023 up 11.1% from Rs. 95.49 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2023 down 118.81% from Rs. 7.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2023 down 90.84% from Rs. 11.14 crore in March 2022.

    Kanishk Steel shares closed at 24.01 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.46% returns over the last 6 months and -25.67% over the last 12 months.

    Kanishk Steel Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations106.08101.2395.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations106.08101.2395.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials75.5093.0253.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.910.308.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.64-7.759.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.491.121.07
    Depreciation0.310.290.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.6215.0815.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.39-0.846.44
    Other Income4.100.104.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.71-0.7410.85
    Interest0.370.550.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.34-1.2910.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.34-1.2910.42
    Tax1.72-0.803.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.38-0.487.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.38-0.487.31
    Equity Share Capital28.4728.4728.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.48-0.172.57
    Diluted EPS-0.48-0.172.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.48-0.172.57
    Diluted EPS-0.48-0.172.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kanishk Steel #Kanishk Steel Industries #Results #Steel - Rolling
    first published: May 29, 2023 10:44 am