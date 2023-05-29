Kanishk Steel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.08 crore, up 11.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanishk Steel Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 106.08 crore in March 2023 up 11.1% from Rs. 95.49 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2023 down 118.81% from Rs. 7.31 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2023 down 90.84% from Rs. 11.14 crore in March 2022.
Kanishk Steel shares closed at 24.01 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.46% returns over the last 6 months and -25.67% over the last 12 months.
|Kanishk Steel Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|106.08
|101.23
|95.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|106.08
|101.23
|95.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|75.50
|93.02
|53.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.91
|0.30
|8.84
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.64
|-7.75
|9.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.49
|1.12
|1.07
|Depreciation
|0.31
|0.29
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.62
|15.08
|15.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.39
|-0.84
|6.44
|Other Income
|4.10
|0.10
|4.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.71
|-0.74
|10.85
|Interest
|0.37
|0.55
|0.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.34
|-1.29
|10.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.34
|-1.29
|10.42
|Tax
|1.72
|-0.80
|3.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.38
|-0.48
|7.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.38
|-0.48
|7.31
|Equity Share Capital
|28.47
|28.47
|28.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|-0.17
|2.57
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|-0.17
|2.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|-0.17
|2.57
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|-0.17
|2.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited