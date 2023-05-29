Kanishk Steel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.08 crore, up 11.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.08 crore in March 2023 up 11.1% from Rs. 95.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2023 down 118.81% from Rs. 7.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2023 down 90.84% from Rs. 11.14 crore in March 2022.

Kanishk Steel shares closed at 24.01 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.46% returns over the last 6 months and -25.67% over the last 12 months.