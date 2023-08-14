Kanishk Steel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 107.66 crore, up 18.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.66 crore in June 2023 up 18.53% from Rs. 90.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2023 up 309.34% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.19 crore in June 2023 up 46.5% from Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2022.

Kanishk Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2022.

Kanishk Steel shares closed at 28.30 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.66% returns over the last 6 months and -9.00% over the last 12 months.