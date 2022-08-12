Kanishk Steel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.83 crore, up 114.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.83 crore in June 2022 up 114.02% from Rs. 42.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022 down 90.39% from Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2022 down 42.8% from Rs. 5.00 crore in June 2021.

Kanishk Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.26 in June 2021.

Kanishk Steel shares closed at 31.10 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.37% returns over the last 6 months and 35.81% over the last 12 months.