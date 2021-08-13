Kanishk Steel Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 42.44 crore, up 49.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.44 crore in June 2021 up 49.55% from Rs. 28.38 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2021 up 250.19% from Rs. 2.39 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.00 crore in June 2021 up 360.42% from Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2020.

Kanishk Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2020.

Kanishk Steel shares closed at 22.85 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)