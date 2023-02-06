 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kanishk Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.23 crore, up 27.83% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:57 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanishk Steel Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 101.23 crore in December 2022 up 27.83% from Rs. 79.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 106.94% from Rs. 6.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 105.47% from Rs. 8.22 crore in December 2021.

Kanishk Steel Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 101.23 104.07 79.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 101.23 104.07 79.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 93.02 69.18 69.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.30 7.74 1.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.75 13.19 -11.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.12 0.74 0.83
Depreciation 0.29 0.29 0.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.08 11.54 13.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.84 1.38 4.82
Other Income 0.10 11.50 3.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.74 12.88 7.88
Interest 0.55 0.17 0.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.29 12.71 7.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.29 12.71 7.65
Tax -0.80 1.62 0.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.48 11.10 6.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.48 11.10 6.97
Equity Share Capital 28.47 28.47 28.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.17 3.90 2.45
Diluted EPS -0.17 3.90 2.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.17 3.90 2.45
Diluted EPS -0.17 3.90 2.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited