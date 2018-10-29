Kanel Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.13 crore, down 62.73% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 8.13 crore in September 2018 down 62.73% from Rs. 21.83 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2018 down 67.44% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2018 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2017.

Kanel Ind shares closed at 3.61 on May 22, 2017 (BSE)