you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 10:59 AM IST

Kanel Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.13 crore, down 62.73% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanel Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.13 crore in September 2018 down 62.73% from Rs. 21.83 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2018 down 67.44% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2018 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2017.

Kanel Ind shares closed at 3.61 on May 22, 2017 (BSE)

Kanel Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.13 33.01 21.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.13 33.01 21.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.00 0.01 0.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.12 32.89 20.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.10 0.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.00 0.00 0.01
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.00 0.26 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.28 -0.01
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.28 -0.01
Interest -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.01 -0.28 -0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.01 -0.28 -0.01
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 -0.28 -0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 -0.28 -0.01
Equity Share Capital 18.41 18.41 18.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -- -0.02 --
Diluted EPS -- -0.02 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -- -0.02 --
Diluted EPS -- -0.02 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 29, 2018 10:53 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Kanel Ind #Kanel Industries #Results

