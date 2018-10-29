Kanel Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.13 crore, down 62.73% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanel Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.13 crore in September 2018 down 62.73% from Rs. 21.83 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2018 down 67.44% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2018 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2017.
Kanel Ind shares closed at 3.61 on May 22, 2017 (BSE)
|
|Kanel Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.13
|33.01
|21.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.13
|33.01
|21.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.00
|0.01
|0.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.12
|32.89
|20.99
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.10
|0.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.00
|0.26
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.28
|-0.01
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.28
|-0.01
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.28
|-0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.01
|-0.28
|-0.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|-0.28
|-0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|-0.28
|-0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|18.41
|18.41
|18.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-0.02
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.02
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-0.02
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.02
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited