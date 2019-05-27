Kandagiri Spin Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14.04 crore, down 12.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.04 crore in March 2019 down 12.17% from Rs. 15.99 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2019 down 840.75% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2019 up 85.29% from Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2018.

Kandagiri Spin shares closed at 70.20 on January 23, 2015 (NSE)