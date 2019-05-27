Kandagiri Spin Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14.04 crore, down 12.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kandagiri Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.04 crore in March 2019 down 12.17% from Rs. 15.99 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2019 down 840.75% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2019 up 85.29% from Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2018.
Kandagiri Spin shares closed at 70.20 on January 23, 2015 (NSE)
|
|Kandagiri Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.04
|17.45
|15.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.04
|17.45
|15.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.73
|13.76
|11.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.59
|0.43
|1.63
|Power & Fuel
|1.54
|2.67
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.88
|1.68
|1.85
|Depreciation
|0.59
|0.87
|1.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.64
|0.45
|3.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.92
|-2.42
|-3.47
|Other Income
|-0.02
|0.80
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.94
|-1.62
|-3.42
|Interest
|1.39
|1.38
|1.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.34
|-3.00
|-5.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-2.77
|0.21
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.34
|-5.76
|-5.05
|Tax
|--
|-0.44
|-5.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.34
|-5.32
|0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.34
|-5.32
|0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|3.86
|3.86
|3.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.05
|-13.80
|0.81
|Diluted EPS
|-6.05
|-13.80
|0.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.05
|-13.80
|0.81
|Diluted EPS
|-6.05
|-13.80
|0.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited