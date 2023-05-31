Kanco Tea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore, down 30.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore in March 2023 down 30.06% from Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.43 crore in March 2023 down 7.9% from Rs. 11.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.06 crore in March 2023 down 25.76% from Rs. 9.59 crore in March 2022.

Kanco Tea shares closed at 72.51 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.42% returns over the last 6 months and -13.16% over the last 12 months.