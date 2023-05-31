Kanco Tea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore, down 30.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanco Tea and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore in March 2023 down 30.06% from Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.43 crore in March 2023 down 7.9% from Rs. 11.52 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.06 crore in March 2023 down 25.76% from Rs. 9.59 crore in March 2022.
Kanco Tea shares closed at 72.51 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.42% returns over the last 6 months and -13.16% over the last 12 months.
|Kanco Tea and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.49
|30.08
|3.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.49
|30.08
|3.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.22
|5.18
|0.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.89
|10.71
|0.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.57
|10.34
|10.19
|Depreciation
|0.74
|0.65
|0.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.07
|6.56
|4.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.22
|-3.36
|-12.84
|Other Income
|0.42
|-0.67
|2.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.80
|-4.03
|-10.24
|Interest
|0.46
|0.39
|0.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.26
|-4.42
|-10.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.26
|-4.42
|-10.98
|Tax
|-0.83
|-0.08
|0.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.43
|-4.34
|-11.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.43
|-4.34
|-11.52
|Equity Share Capital
|5.12
|5.12
|5.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-24.26
|-8.47
|-22.48
|Diluted EPS
|-24.26
|-8.47
|-22.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-24.26
|-8.47
|-22.48
|Diluted EPS
|-24.26
|-8.47
|-22.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited