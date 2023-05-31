English
    Kanco Tea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore, down 30.06% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanco Tea and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore in March 2023 down 30.06% from Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.43 crore in March 2023 down 7.9% from Rs. 11.52 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.06 crore in March 2023 down 25.76% from Rs. 9.59 crore in March 2022.

    Kanco Tea shares closed at 72.51 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.42% returns over the last 6 months and -13.16% over the last 12 months.

    Kanco Tea and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.4930.083.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.4930.083.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.225.180.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.8910.710.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.5710.3410.19
    Depreciation0.740.650.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.076.564.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.22-3.36-12.84
    Other Income0.42-0.672.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.80-4.03-10.24
    Interest0.460.390.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.26-4.42-10.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-13.26-4.42-10.98
    Tax-0.83-0.080.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.43-4.34-11.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.43-4.34-11.52
    Equity Share Capital5.125.125.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-24.26-8.47-22.48
    Diluted EPS-24.26-8.47-22.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-24.26-8.47-22.48
    Diluted EPS-24.26-8.47-22.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 09:11 am