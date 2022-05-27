Kanco Tea Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.56 crore, up 85.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.56 crore in March 2022 up 85.42% from Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.52 crore in March 2022 down 4.16% from Rs. 11.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.59 crore in March 2022 up 3.13% from Rs. 9.90 crore in March 2021.

Kanco Tea shares closed at 82.50 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)