Kanco Tea Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.56 crore, up 85.42% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanco Tea and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.56 crore in March 2022 up 85.42% from Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.52 crore in March 2022 down 4.16% from Rs. 11.06 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.59 crore in March 2022 up 3.13% from Rs. 9.90 crore in March 2021.
Kanco Tea shares closed at 82.50 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|Kanco Tea and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.56
|24.78
|1.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.56
|24.78
|1.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.83
|5.27
|0.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.60
|4.65
|-0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.19
|8.59
|8.30
|Depreciation
|0.65
|0.61
|0.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.13
|5.03
|3.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.84
|0.63
|-10.76
|Other Income
|2.60
|4.70
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.24
|5.33
|-10.50
|Interest
|0.74
|0.49
|1.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.98
|4.84
|-11.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.98
|4.84
|-11.87
|Tax
|0.54
|-0.02
|-0.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.52
|4.86
|-11.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.52
|4.86
|-11.06
|Equity Share Capital
|5.12
|5.12
|5.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-22.48
|9.49
|-21.58
|Diluted EPS
|-22.48
|9.49
|-21.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-22.48
|9.49
|-21.58
|Diluted EPS
|-22.48
|9.49
|-21.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
