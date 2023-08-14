English
    Kanco Tea Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.77 crore, down 14.69% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 08:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanco Tea and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.77 crore in June 2023 down 14.69% from Rs. 26.69 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2023 down 65.24% from Rs. 6.53 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.51 crore in June 2023 down 56.34% from Rs. 8.04 crore in June 2022.

    Kanco Tea EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.75 in June 2022.

    Kanco Tea shares closed at 75.16 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.72% returns over the last 6 months and 0.75% over the last 12 months.

    Kanco Tea and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.772.4926.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.772.4926.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.551.229.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.64-1.89-6.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.1210.579.87
    Depreciation0.680.740.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.805.076.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.26-13.227.25
    Other Income0.570.420.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.83-12.807.42
    Interest0.500.460.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.33-13.266.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.33-13.266.69
    Tax0.06-0.830.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.27-12.436.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.27-12.436.53
    Equity Share Capital5.125.125.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.43-24.2612.75
    Diluted EPS4.43-24.2612.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.43-24.2612.75
    Diluted EPS4.43-24.2612.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:00 pm

