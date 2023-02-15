 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kanco Tea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.08 crore, up 21.39% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanco Tea and Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 30.08 crore in December 2022 up 21.39% from Rs. 24.78 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.34 crore in December 2022 down 189.3% from Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.38 crore in December 2022 down 156.9% from Rs. 5.94 crore in December 2021. Kanco Tea shares closed at 86.20 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.65% returns over the last 6 months and 1.35% over the last 12 months.
Kanco Tea and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations30.0846.5824.78
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations30.0846.5824.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials5.1812.395.27
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.71-2.914.65
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.3411.268.59
Depreciation0.650.630.61
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.567.445.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.3617.770.63
Other Income-0.670.024.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.0317.795.33
Interest0.390.520.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.4217.274.84
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-4.4217.274.84
Tax-0.08-0.02-0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.3417.294.86
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.3417.294.86
Equity Share Capital5.125.125.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.4733.759.49
Diluted EPS-8.4733.759.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.4733.759.49
Diluted EPS-8.4733.759.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 15, 2023 04:33 pm