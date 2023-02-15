Kanco Tea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.08 crore, up 21.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanco Tea and Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 30.08 crore in December 2022 up 21.39% from Rs. 24.78 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.34 crore in December 2022 down 189.3% from Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.38 crore in December 2022 down 156.9% from Rs. 5.94 crore in December 2021.
|Kanco Tea shares closed at 86.20 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.65% returns over the last 6 months and 1.35% over the last 12 months.
|Kanco Tea and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.08
|46.58
|24.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.08
|46.58
|24.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.18
|12.39
|5.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.71
|-2.91
|4.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.34
|11.26
|8.59
|Depreciation
|0.65
|0.63
|0.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.56
|7.44
|5.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.36
|17.77
|0.63
|Other Income
|-0.67
|0.02
|4.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.03
|17.79
|5.33
|Interest
|0.39
|0.52
|0.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.42
|17.27
|4.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.42
|17.27
|4.84
|Tax
|-0.08
|-0.02
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.34
|17.29
|4.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.34
|17.29
|4.86
|Equity Share Capital
|5.12
|5.12
|5.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.47
|33.75
|9.49
|Diluted EPS
|-8.47
|33.75
|9.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.47
|33.75
|9.49
|Diluted EPS
|-8.47
|33.75
|9.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited