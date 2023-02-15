Kanco Tea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.08 crore, up 21.39% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 30.08 46.58 24.78 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 30.08 46.58 24.78 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 5.18 12.39 5.27 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.71 -2.91 4.65 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 10.34 11.26 8.59 Depreciation 0.65 0.63 0.61 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 6.56 7.44 5.03 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.36 17.77 0.63 Other Income -0.67 0.02 4.70 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.03 17.79 5.33 Interest 0.39 0.52 0.49 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.42 17.27 4.84 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -4.42 17.27 4.84 Tax -0.08 -0.02 -0.02 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.34 17.29 4.86 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.34 17.29 4.86 Equity Share Capital 5.12 5.12 5.12 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -8.47 33.75 9.49 Diluted EPS -8.47 33.75 9.49 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -8.47 33.75 9.49 Diluted EPS -8.47 33.75 9.49 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited