    Kanco Tea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.08 crore, up 21.39% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanco Tea and Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 30.08 crore in December 2022 up 21.39% from Rs. 24.78 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.34 crore in December 2022 down 189.3% from Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.38 crore in December 2022 down 156.9% from Rs. 5.94 crore in December 2021.Kanco Tea shares closed at 86.20 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.65% returns over the last 6 months and 1.35% over the last 12 months.
    Kanco Tea and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.0846.5824.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.0846.5824.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.1812.395.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.71-2.914.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.3411.268.59
    Depreciation0.650.630.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.567.445.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.3617.770.63
    Other Income-0.670.024.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.0317.795.33
    Interest0.390.520.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.4217.274.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.4217.274.84
    Tax-0.08-0.02-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.3417.294.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.3417.294.86
    Equity Share Capital5.125.125.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.4733.759.49
    Diluted EPS-8.4733.759.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.4733.759.49
    Diluted EPS-8.4733.759.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

