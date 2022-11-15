 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kanco Tea Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.58 crore, up 7.9% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:22 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kanco Tea and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 46.58 crore in September 2022 up 7.9% from Rs. 43.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.96 crore in September 2022 up 35.79% from Rs. 12.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.57 crore in September 2022 up 32.26% from Rs. 14.04 crore in September 2021.

Kanco Tea EPS has increased to Rs. 33.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 24.38 in September 2021.

Kanco Tea shares closed at 85.00 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.55% returns over the last 6 months and 8.49% over the last 12 months.

Kanco Tea and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 46.58 26.69 43.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 46.58 26.69 43.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.39 9.82 10.85
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.91 -6.97 3.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.26 9.87 9.74
Depreciation 0.63 0.62 0.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.45 6.19 5.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.76 7.16 13.34
Other Income 0.18 0.28 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.94 7.44 13.45
Interest 0.80 0.73 1.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.14 6.71 12.44
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.01
P/L Before Tax 17.14 6.71 12.43
Tax 0.18 0.16 -0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.96 6.55 12.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.96 6.55 12.49
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.96 6.55 12.49
Equity Share Capital 5.12 5.12 5.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.11 12.79 24.38
Diluted EPS 33.11 12.79 24.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.11 12.79 24.38
Diluted EPS 33.11 12.79 24.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 15, 2022