Kanco Tea Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.58 crore, up 7.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.58 crore in September 2022 up 7.9% from Rs. 43.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.96 crore in September 2022 up 35.79% from Rs. 12.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.57 crore in September 2022 up 32.26% from Rs. 14.04 crore in September 2021.

Kanco Tea EPS has increased to Rs. 33.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 24.38 in September 2021.

Kanco Tea shares closed at 85.00 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.55% returns over the last 6 months and 8.49% over the last 12 months.