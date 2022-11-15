English
    Kanco Tea Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.58 crore, up 7.9% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kanco Tea and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.58 crore in September 2022 up 7.9% from Rs. 43.17 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.96 crore in September 2022 up 35.79% from Rs. 12.49 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.57 crore in September 2022 up 32.26% from Rs. 14.04 crore in September 2021.

    Kanco Tea EPS has increased to Rs. 33.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 24.38 in September 2021.

    Kanco Tea shares closed at 85.00 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.55% returns over the last 6 months and 8.49% over the last 12 months.

    Kanco Tea and Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.5826.6943.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.5826.6943.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.399.8210.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.91-6.973.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.269.879.74
    Depreciation0.630.620.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.456.195.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.767.1613.34
    Other Income0.180.280.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.947.4413.45
    Interest0.800.731.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.146.7112.44
    Exceptional Items-----0.01
    P/L Before Tax17.146.7112.43
    Tax0.180.16-0.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.966.5512.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.966.5512.49
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.966.5512.49
    Equity Share Capital5.125.125.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.1112.7924.38
    Diluted EPS33.1112.7924.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.1112.7924.38
    Diluted EPS33.1112.7924.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

