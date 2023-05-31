Kanco Tea Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore, down 30.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore in March 2023 down 30.06% from Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.42 crore in March 2023 up 48.8% from Rs. 20.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.86 crore in March 2023 down 23.93% from Rs. 9.57 crore in March 2022.

Kanco Tea shares closed at 72.51 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.42% returns over the last 6 months and -13.16% over the last 12 months.