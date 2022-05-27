Kanco Tea Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.56 crore, up 85.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.56 crore in March 2022 up 85.42% from Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.35 crore in March 2022 down 75.58% from Rs. 11.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.57 crore in March 2022 up 7% from Rs. 10.29 crore in March 2021.

Kanco Tea shares closed at 82.50 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)