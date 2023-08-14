Kanco Tea Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.77 crore, down 14.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.77 crore in June 2023 down 14.69% from Rs. 26.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2023 down 65.8% from Rs. 6.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.48 crore in June 2023 down 56.82% from Rs. 8.06 crore in June 2022.

Kanco Tea EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.79 in June 2022.

Kanco Tea shares closed at 75.16 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.72% returns over the last 6 months and 0.75% over the last 12 months.