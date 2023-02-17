Kanco Tea Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.08 crore, up 21.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.08 crore in December 2022 up 21.39% from Rs. 24.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2022 down 187.88% from Rs. 4.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2022 down 156.22% from Rs. 6.03 crore in December 2021.