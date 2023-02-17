 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kanco Tea Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.08 crore, up 21.39% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kanco Tea and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.08 crore in December 2022 up 21.39% from Rs. 24.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2022 down 187.88% from Rs. 4.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2022 down 156.22% from Rs. 6.03 crore in December 2021.

Kanco Tea and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 30.08 46.58 24.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 30.08 46.58 24.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.18 12.39 5.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.71 -2.91 4.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.34 11.26 8.59
Depreciation 0.65 0.63 0.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.77 7.45 5.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.57 17.76 0.63
Other Income -0.47 0.18 4.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.04 17.94 5.42
Interest 0.39 0.80 0.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.43 17.14 4.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.43 17.14 4.93
Tax -0.08 0.18 -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.35 16.96 4.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.35 16.96 4.95
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.35 16.96 4.95
Equity Share Capital 5.12 5.12 5.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.49 33.11 9.66
Diluted EPS -8.49 33.11 9.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.49 33.11 9.66
Diluted EPS -8.49 33.11 9.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited