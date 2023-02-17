Kanco Tea Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.08 crore, up 21.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kanco Tea and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.08 crore in December 2022 up 21.39% from Rs. 24.78 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2022 down 187.88% from Rs. 4.95 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2022 down 156.22% from Rs. 6.03 crore in December 2021.
Kanco Tea shares closed at 81.95 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.04% returns over the last 6 months and -5.80% over the last 12 months.
|Kanco Tea and Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.08
|46.58
|24.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.08
|46.58
|24.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.18
|12.39
|5.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.71
|-2.91
|4.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.34
|11.26
|8.59
|Depreciation
|0.65
|0.63
|0.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.77
|7.45
|5.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.57
|17.76
|0.63
|Other Income
|-0.47
|0.18
|4.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.04
|17.94
|5.42
|Interest
|0.39
|0.80
|0.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.43
|17.14
|4.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.43
|17.14
|4.93
|Tax
|-0.08
|0.18
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.35
|16.96
|4.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.35
|16.96
|4.95
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.35
|16.96
|4.95
|Equity Share Capital
|5.12
|5.12
|5.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.49
|33.11
|9.66
|Diluted EPS
|-8.49
|33.11
|9.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.49
|33.11
|9.66
|Diluted EPS
|-8.49
|33.11
|9.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited