Kanco Tea Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.78 crore, down 16.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.78 crore in December 2021 down 16.87% from Rs. 29.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.95 crore in December 2021 up 1806.9% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.03 crore in December 2021 up 310.2% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2020.

Kanco Tea EPS has increased to Rs. 9.66 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2020.

Kanco Tea shares closed at 84.95 on February 11, 2022 (BSE)