Kanchi Karp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.99 crore, down 1.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.99 crore in September 2022 down 1.62% from Rs. 69.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.49 crore in September 2022 down 66.98% from Rs. 10.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.51 crore in September 2022 down 62.77% from Rs. 14.80 crore in September 2021.

Kanchi Karp EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 24.36 in September 2021.

Kanchi Karp shares closed at 542.65 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.38% returns over the last 6 months and -40.47% over the last 12 months.