English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia Today at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kanchi Karp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.99 crore, down 1.62% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanchi Karpooram are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.99 crore in September 2022 down 1.62% from Rs. 69.11 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.49 crore in September 2022 down 66.98% from Rs. 10.58 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.51 crore in September 2022 down 62.77% from Rs. 14.80 crore in September 2021.

    Kanchi Karp EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 24.36 in September 2021.

    Close

    Kanchi Karp shares closed at 542.65 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.38% returns over the last 6 months and -40.47% over the last 12 months.

    Kanchi Karpooram
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.9948.3569.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations67.9948.3569.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials44.1347.0139.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.35-8.939.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.261.952.82
    Depreciation0.700.660.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.283.753.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.283.9113.48
    Other Income0.530.260.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.814.1714.26
    Interest0.030.040.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.784.1314.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.784.1314.21
    Tax1.281.053.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.493.0910.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.493.0910.58
    Equity Share Capital4.344.344.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.047.1024.36
    Diluted EPS8.047.1024.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.047.1024.36
    Diluted EPS8.047.1024.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Kanchi Karp #Kanchi Karpooram #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 01:02 pm