Kanchi Karp Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 69.11 crore, up 27.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.11 crore in September 2021 up 27.17% from Rs. 54.34 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.58 crore in September 2021 down 45.61% from Rs. 19.45 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.80 crore in September 2021 down 43.75% from Rs. 26.31 crore in September 2020.

Kanchi Karp EPS has decreased to Rs. 24.36 in September 2021 from Rs. 44.57 in September 2020.

Kanchi Karp shares closed at 948.70 on November 04, 2021 (BSE)