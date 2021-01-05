Kanchi Karp Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 54.34 crore, down 16.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.34 crore in September 2020 down 16.26% from Rs. 64.90 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.45 crore in September 2020 up 109.17% from Rs. 9.30 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.31 crore in September 2020 up 92.18% from Rs. 13.69 crore in September 2019.

Kanchi Karp EPS has increased to Rs. 44.57 in September 2020 from Rs. 22.14 in September 2019.

Kanchi Karp shares closed at 438.05 on January 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 55.36% returns over the last 6 months and 67.80% over the last 12 months.