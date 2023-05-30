Kanchi Karp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.63 crore, down 30.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.63 crore in March 2023 down 30.09% from Rs. 62.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2023 down 41.47% from Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2023 down 51.05% from Rs. 8.60 crore in March 2022.

Kanchi Karp EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.02 in March 2022.

Kanchi Karp shares closed at 420.30 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.87% returns over the last 6 months and -36.48% over the last 12 months.