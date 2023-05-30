English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kanchi Karp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.63 crore, down 30.09% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanchi Karpooram are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.63 crore in March 2023 down 30.09% from Rs. 62.42 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2023 down 41.47% from Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2023 down 51.05% from Rs. 8.60 crore in March 2022.

    Kanchi Karp EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.02 in March 2022.

    Kanchi Karp shares closed at 420.30 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.87% returns over the last 6 months and -36.48% over the last 12 months.

    Kanchi Karpooram
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.6345.3862.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.6345.3862.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials37.5341.0641.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.90-9.237.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.462.121.32
    Depreciation0.760.780.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.624.984.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.165.667.69
    Other Income1.281.140.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.456.807.99
    Interest0.040.040.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.416.767.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.416.767.26
    Tax0.861.822.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.554.944.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.554.944.35
    Equity Share Capital4.344.344.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.0511.3710.02
    Diluted EPS6.0511.3710.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.0511.3710.02
    Diluted EPS6.0511.3710.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Kanchi Karp #Kanchi Karpooram #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 10:25 am