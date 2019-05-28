Kanchi Karp Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 39.90 crore, up 17.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.90 crore in March 2019 up 17.12% from Rs. 34.06 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.91 crore in March 2019 down 16.05% from Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.80 crore in March 2019 down 5.56% from Rs. 7.20 crore in March 2018.

Kanchi Karp EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.43 in March 2019 from Rs. 11.24 in March 2018.

Kanchi Karp shares closed at 329.50 on May 27, 2019 (BSE) and has given -35.81% returns over the last 6 months and 9.07% over the last 12 months.