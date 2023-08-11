English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kanchi Karp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.35 crore, down 43.44% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanchi Karpooram are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.35 crore in June 2023 down 43.44% from Rs. 48.35 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2023 down 119.15% from Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 99.59% from Rs. 4.83 crore in June 2022.

    Kanchi Karp shares closed at 451.55 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.09% returns over the last 6 months and -21.52% over the last 12 months.

    Kanchi Karpooram
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.3543.6348.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.3543.6348.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.8537.5347.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.68-2.90-8.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.171.461.95
    Depreciation0.700.760.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.884.623.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.942.163.91
    Other Income1.251.280.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.683.454.17
    Interest0.030.040.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.713.414.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.713.414.13
    Tax-0.120.861.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.592.553.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.592.553.09
    Equity Share Capital4.344.344.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.366.057.10
    Diluted EPS-1.366.057.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.366.057.10
    Diluted EPS-1.366.057.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Kanchi Karp #Kanchi Karpooram #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 06:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!