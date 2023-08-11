Kanchi Karp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.35 crore, down 43.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.35 crore in June 2023 down 43.44% from Rs. 48.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2023 down 119.15% from Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 99.59% from Rs. 4.83 crore in June 2022.

Kanchi Karp shares closed at 451.55 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.09% returns over the last 6 months and -21.52% over the last 12 months.