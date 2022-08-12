Kanchi Karp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.35 crore, down 16.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.35 crore in June 2022 down 16.48% from Rs. 57.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2022 down 54.95% from Rs. 6.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.83 crore in June 2022 down 49.58% from Rs. 9.58 crore in June 2021.

Kanchi Karp EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.77 in June 2021.

Kanchi Karp shares closed at 576.10 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.48% returns over the last 6 months and -33.57% over the last 12 months.