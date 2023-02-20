Kanchi Karp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.38 crore, down 26.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.38 crore in December 2022 down 26.39% from Rs. 61.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2022 down 44.48% from Rs. 8.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.58 crore in December 2022 down 40.78% from Rs. 12.80 crore in December 2021.